 Skip to main content
TSTC lays off 96 employees, blames COVID-19

TSTC lays off 96 employees, blames COVID-19

  • Tommy Witherspoon

Texas State Technical College officials confirmed Thursday that 96 employees have been laid off across the college system, saying that “COVID-19 has changed the landscape of higher education.”

The Latest

Cutest Baby Photo Contest

Local Events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert