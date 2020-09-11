Texas State Technical College officials confirmed Thursday that 96 employees have been laid off across the college system, saying that “COVID-19 has changed the landscape of higher education.”
Nineteen years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we look back at a day that changed the world.
Todd and Susan Behringer's recent donation of undisclosed value will support a new basketball pavilion, a proposed Football Operations Center and the Baylor Bear Foundation.
It's high school football time: Here's your Week 3 Centex preview of all the big games.
The Luby’s cafeteria in Bellmead will close as the Houston-based chain liquidates amid COVID-19-aggravated financial woes, but its corporate r…
The Bruceville-Eddy football team used momentum like a 12th player on the field as it started to rally against Crawford last Saturday at Robin…
Trending now
The Latest
DEAR NEIL: Are the berries in this photograph poisonous? It is growing in the woods on our property.
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
The mother of a 27-year-old Waco woman who died after she was involved in a car crash while suffering a heart attack is suing the city of Waco…
The fall semester is upon us, and students everywhere are heading back to school. Check out Stacker's ranking of the Best Colleges in America.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a Waco man accused of injuring two 17-year-olds in a shooting outside a Bellmead home last week, police said.