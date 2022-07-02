0 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $1,990,000

Leatherberry Oaks Weddings is an event and wedding venue in Aquilla, Texas. The property features The Barn, a 5,800 SF climate-controlled barn wedding venue that accommodates guests up to 300 and two on-site cabins designed to allow the Bride and her party, the Groom and his party, and both sets of parents to stay the weekend without leaving the property. The land consists of approx 39.805 surveyed acres in Hill County and has a seasonal creek with large oaks. If you are looking for an investment style property with plenty of income potential or just a rural homesite this is the one! The Bridal House is 2045 sf with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. There are 3 Bridesmaid Cottages attached to the Bridal House with outdoor patio space, a Groom's Cabin with 576 sq ft, 2 Parent's Cottages with 672 sq ft and a Honeymoon Cottage with 330 sf. Each cottage and cabin has been tastefully designed for comfort and enjoyment. The property is located about 15 minutes outside of West, TX.