Leatherberry Oaks Weddings is an event and wedding venue in Aquilla, Texas. The property features The Barn, a 5,800 SF climate-controlled barn wedding venue that accommodates guests up to 300 and two on-site cabins designed to allow the Bride and her party, the Groom and his party, and both sets of parents to stay the weekend without leaving the property. The land consists of approx 39.805 surveyed acres in Hill County and has a seasonal creek with large oaks. If you are looking for an investment style property with plenty of income potential or just a rural homesite this is the one! The Bridal House is 2045 sf with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. There are 3 Bridesmaid Cottages attached to the Bridal House with outdoor patio space, a Groom's Cabin with 576 sq ft, 2 Parent's Cottages with 672 sq ft and a Honeymoon Cottage with 330 sf. Each cottage and cabin has been tastefully designed for comfort and enjoyment. The property is located about 15 minutes outside of West, TX.
0 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $1,990,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
McLennan County will learn what it is like to celebrate July Fourth without fireworks, as County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday signed an order…
A driver died after a head-on collision in southwest Waco early Thursday, Waco police said.
Mike Copeland: Karem Shrine hotel permit; Dave's Hot Chicken; Restaurant roundup; Neighborly looking north
Turning the former Grand Karem Shrine building downtown into a boutique hotel reached another milestone recently, the city of Waco issuing a b…
McLennan Community College’s accreditor has put the school on warning for a year because it found too many full-time MCC faculty were teaching…
Remnants of old pipes, pavement and streetcar rails have been a time-consuming frustration for crews digging up Elm Avenue over the last two y…
Planning and zoning amendments for Baylor University’s new basketball arena and two acres of public-private riverfront development are headed …
Sharlene Reyes got her laptop computer back from Waco’s Simply Mac location, but not every customer shares in her good fortune.
Tuesday marks the first time since early March, at the tail end of the omicron wave, that more than 20 patients have been in Waco hospitals with COVID-19.
Combine his deep voice, intellect and eye for "what a good fight is," and there was no doubt Lester Gibson was in the room. That was the consensus among the crowd Saturday celebrating the longtime county commissioner and champion of the marginalized. Gibson, 73, died June 17 at his home.
A Hewitt man whose capital murder conviction in a murder-for-hire scheme was overturned could soon be freed from prison after he pleaded guilt…