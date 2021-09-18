1 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $160,000

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom farmhouse with large front porch & plenty of land to have a garden, pool and great entertaining space. This fully encapsulated foam insulation home was built with efficiency in mind. There are a few details to be finished including the separate shower in the master. It's fully plumbed, but needs tile to be completed. House needs countertops in kitchen and bath, but the hard work has been done by a Master Plumber. Enjoy the fun of putting your personal touches throughout. Located minutes from the Brazos and 20 minutes from Lake Whitney, make this the perfect weekend getaway. Less than 30 minutes to Waco & just down the road from West where you can enjoy the best kolaches in Texas.