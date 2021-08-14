1 Bedroom Home in Aquilla - $295,900

One of a kind shop house on 10+ acres. 1,250 sqft of living space and 1,350 sqft of attached shop. The living area is 1 bedroom, 1 bath with plenty of room to add another bedroom. House includes 10 ft ceilings, new appliances, granite countertops, dual bathroom vanities, big front porch, laminate and vinyl flooring. The three garage door shop has enough room for three cars and has the option to drive through easily to park a trailer. The property is 10+ acres that is lightly wooded with full grown pecan trees. The property is fully fenced with a pipe front entrance. All offers are due 8/12/21 by 12 pm.