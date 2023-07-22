Beautiful 148.89 acres ranch with approx 25 acre lake. The lake was built by McLennan County, Navarro-Hill and Limestone-Falls Soil Conservation Districts, McLennan & Hill Counties, Tehuacana Creek Water Control & Improvement District No. 1. There are several large pecan trees on the back of the property. There is electrical to the lake but does not have a meter. There is a pavilion and a covered area to be able to have cover when you are at the lake. Coastal hay on the back side of the dam of the lake, around 200 round bales can be baled off the the area. Several eagles nest on the back of the property, the eagles feed off the lake. 2 water meters, electrical is run to the lake pavilion but does not have a meter. 5,000 sq ft pristine shop with living space, kitchen,, bathroom and den area downstairs. Upstairs there is a very spacious bedroom with large closet, with a view of the lake. The living space area is about 1600 sq ft. The shop is spacious enough to add a sitting and dining area. The shop is not your ordinary shop, it has 2 central heat and air units. The shop can be used for many purposes, it is large enough you can have several different projects going on at once. There is a lift in the shop. The shop is 5,000 sq ft, approximately 3300 ft in awning. You can enjoy the outside sitting on the patio looking onto the lake. Outdoor fireplace to enjoy, when the weather gets cooler. You will not want to miss this beautiful ranch. The property has many unique characteristics, you will not find on any other ranch.