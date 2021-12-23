This property was once a very nice place with 2 acres to entertain. There is a playground for the kids, a deck built around what used to be an above ground pool with an awesome commercial tube slide. A gazebo with sky lights and a huge hot tub. There is concrete piers and electricity ran to place a mobile home and a concrete sidewalk in front. The property has 2 water meters and believed to have to septic tanks (buyer to verify). There is a 1200 square foot home that was never completed on the inside. It was drywalled, carpeted, and HVAC was ran. Over the years the home was left vacant and some vandals broke in and stole some copper and the outdoor HVAC unit, so there is a hole in the hardy board siding in the rear of the home in need of repair as long as wiring repair and drywall inside. The home is pier and beam and needs to be leveled in the corners of the home. The roof appears to be in good condition. There are many nice trees throughout on the property. The property just needs to be cleaned up. Bring all bids along with your imagination to make this property your personal playground and home.
1 Bedroom Home in Chilton - $87,500
