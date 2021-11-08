 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Clifton - $350,000

Its a lot of river lifestyle in a cozy space. Enjoy approximately 160ft of riverfront serenity. The 1 bedroom 1.5 bath log cabin home has a deck to take in the outdoors. The guest house with a covered porch has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with a cozy family room. The work shop is ready new ideas and dreams. There is a 10x16 she shed and a 8x40 metal connex that is great for storing the toys. Bring the family together around the firepit while taking in all that the river living as to offer.

