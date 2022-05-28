1 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $1,100,000

ROLLING HILLS & SPECTACULAR VIEWS of the countryside, this 95.3 acre ranch is ready for you to build your dream home, workshop and whatever your heart desires! There are two water wells in two different locations on this property ready to go! This fully fenced and gated property has tons and tons of beautiful characteristics including 2 season ponds, seasonal wild flowers, ENDLESS recreational opportunities including hunting, lots of room to roam and explore and even the CUTEST little farmhouse that's ready to be your weekend retreat. This property is spectacular and a rare opportunity in Crawford, TX -- come see it and start planning your future on this ready to go canvas!