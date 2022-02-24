TINY HOUSE with adorable front porch and 2 lofts! Utilities are on! Please verify the square footage because the recently added home and storage building are not yet listed in McLennan County records. So cute and fresh! Lots of bang for your buck (appliances stay)! The vaulted main room is large enough to include a tiny living area, a bed, a compact kitchen with a new stove and refrigerator, as well as a handy multi-functional rolling bar/dining area. The separate bathroom has a full-sized tub/shower unit, vanity with storage, water heater, storage cabinets and yes, the new full-sized washer and dryer do stay! Also, there are two lofts! The large 50 x 150' lot has a nice storage building and a new driveway. Don't hesitate! Call now to see your new home!
1 Bedroom Home in Mart - $54,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsi…
A Germany-based company, Messer, will build a $50 million air separation unit in McGregor’s industrial park powered by its own solar farm, the…
A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
Let me point out a trend within a trend that I think might be significant.
Waco police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage athlete who attended University High School, marking the school’s second shootin…
A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pede…