1 Bedroom Home in Mart - $84,499

TINY HOUSE with an adorable front porch! Please verify the square footage because the recently added home and storage building are not yet listed in McLennan County records. So cute and fresh! Lots of bang for your buck (appliances stay)! The vaulted main room is large enough to include a tiny living area, a bed, a compact kitchen with a new stove and refrigerator, as well as a handy multi-functional rolling bar/dining area. The separate bathroom has a full-sized tub/shower unit, vanity with storage, water heater, storage cabinets and yes, the new full-sized washer and dryer do stay! Also, there are two lofts! The large 50 x 150 ft lot has a nice storage building and a new driveway. Don't hesitate! Call now to see your new home!