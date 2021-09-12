 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Moody - $230,000

Horses lover's dream! Beautiful 5+ acre established horse property. One bed/one bath 8x10 covered porch 18x10 Covered porch 18x20 shop with electric 2 stall barn with large feed/tack room Roughly 50 foot pen/run 8x10 Storage shed Established yard with patio fire pit City water & co-op power Conventional septic system Long private driveway Small tank and creek running the back property Lots of tree coverage and fruit tree/bushes Low taxes Low utility bills 20 min from I-35

