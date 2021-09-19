 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $125,000

Popular metal home. This 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiency has room to build on if you need to. Good size kitchen, bathroom with utility area, jetted tub and shower. Master bedroom with good sized walk in closet. Open concrete patio in back in the fenced yard. The front porch is covered the length of the home. Has a fenced yard and an open yard all the way to the next street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert