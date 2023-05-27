Are you looking for the most unique property in town? If the answer was yes you can stop your search! This 1 bed 1 bath storage container home was built in 2019 on site and has so much to offer! This home cold be used for many uses such as investment , Air BNB, or perfect for anyone not needing tons of extra space. So close to the Baylor you have so many opportunities with this one! Large storage shed on site that can be negotiated in the deal that can be used for storage or home office. The corner lot offers easy access to main roads and room to grow! You so not want to miss this great property in the heart of Waco!
1 Bedroom Home in Waco - $146,500
