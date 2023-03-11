Are you looking for the most unique property in town? If the answer was yes you can stop your search! This 1 bed 1 bath storage container home was built in 2019 on site and has so much to offer! This home cold be used for many uses such as investment , Air BNB, or perfect for anyone not needing tons of extra space. So close to the Baylor you have so many opportunities with this one! Large storage shed on site that can be negotiated in the deal that can be used for storage or home office. The corner lot offers easy access to main roads and room to grow! You so not want to miss this great property in the heart of Waco!
1 Bedroom Home in Waco - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vanessa Rodriguez smiles while savoring the smoky taste mezcal delivers. The Mexican liquor made from agave will play a prominent role in her …
Johnson said he wasn't surprised to learn his longtime home is in the flood plain, but he would be surprised if neighbors would be willing to …
Some Waco-area property owners are crying foul, claiming they paid their local taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline but still face interest and penalties.
The parents and doctor of a baby who died at a Waco day care in 2013 testified Tuesday for the prosecution in the fifth day of testimony in th…
The seventh day of testimony in the murder trial of Marian Fraser brought the defense's only witness to the stand and saw the dismissal of a j…