1 Bedroom Home in Waco - $82,000

Investor Special! This 1920's home is set on a corner lot and has tremendous potential! This 1 bed 1 bath home is an adorable fixer-upper with a spacious kitchen and dining room. It has a great laundry area that opens to the backyard. This home and lot can be purchased with an additional lot next door MLS#205855 and it has several storage sheds! Check them out today!!

