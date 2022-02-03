 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in West - $70,000

The property is on a one-acre lot with a small house built in 1920 and a storage barn. The house has not been lived in for several years and is in need of extensive work/repair. The house has areas that are unsafe to walk/enter due to rotting wood/floors/roof. Contact the listing agent regarding entry. The property is at the top of a hill with a view of the countryside. Seller also owns the adjoining one acre with farmhouse which is available for separate purchase.

