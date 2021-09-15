This is a 14 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom house that used to be a nursing home. Located right off of the highway and close to the Baylor University. This house comes with the building and 2 plots of land. One lot is 6,098 sq ft and the second lot is 6,795 sq ft.
14 Bedroom Home in Waco - $290,000
Related to this story
