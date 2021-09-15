 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14 Bedroom Home in Waco - $290,000

14 Bedroom Home in Waco - $290,000

14 Bedroom Home in Waco - $290,000

This is a 14 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom house that used to be a nursing home. Located right off of the highway and close to the Baylor University. This house comes with the building and 2 plots of land. One lot is 6,098 sq ft and the second lot is 6,795 sq ft.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board OKs design for new Waco High
Education

Board OKs design for new Waco High

Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert