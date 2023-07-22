It's rare that a piece of property becomes available that offers as many amenities and options as "Gnarly Oaks Ranch" does. As the name impiles, there are giant Oak trees scattered across the property, creating a peaceful setting worthy of a movie set. The custom designed home sits atop a hill that invites a cool breeze on most days, provides privacy and security, and is perfectly placed in the middle of the rolling 75 acre spread. Completly fenced, crossed fenced, with highly improved pastures, this property is ideally suited as a family retreat, a cattle ranch, or just to sit back and watch the horses trot by. The home design itself has a cool vibe of Southern Comfort with a hint of classic design thrown in for good measure. There are two places at the homesite that will instantly draw you in. The massive covered rear patio that overlooks the "back 40" and the stocked pond in front of the house thats great for keeping the kids active. If you're going to own a ranch, you know a barn is a must have. How about a drive through barn with storage rooms, stables, and fully equipped living quarters (bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, living area). Located just north of Waco and a short drive to Lake Whitney. This is a one of a kind property and must be seen in person to appreciate.