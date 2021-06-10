 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bellmead - $98,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bellmead - $98,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bellmead - $98,000

Home in beautiful, quiet Bellmead neighborhood with lots of charm and close to Baylor University. Needs some work with great potential to be a gem in the neighborhood. Sits on a nice size corner lot. Has original hardwood floors. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert