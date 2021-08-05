2 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $100,000

The little blue house that is sure to chase your blues away. Country living yet so convenient to I-35 for an easy commute to Waco or Temple. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on .43 acres with an oversized 2 car detached garage and a 20x20 workshop. This would be an excellent starter home or investment property. Features include large rooms, abundance of windows for natural light, metal roof, and an adorable front porch for evening relaxation or your morning coffee. Nestled among mature trees, this is a perfect & inexpensive place to call your own! Property is being Sold As-Is.