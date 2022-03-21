 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $260,000

Looking for a home on corner lot with an oversized yard? Here it is, just as you step inside you'll notice the openness of the living room with plenty of windows bringing in that natural lighting. The dining area provides plenty of space to accommodate overlooking to the vibrant kitchen featuring an electric freestanding range, built-in dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and custom cabinetry with beautiful black granite counter-tops. The two bedrooms are a fantastic size for accommodation and the guest bathroom comes with custom cabinets, dual vanity’s, granite countertops and a beautiful tiled walk-in shower. The backyard is nothing short of sprawling, and offers unlimited potential. Other updated highlights include wood-like laminate flooring throughout, double pane windows, newer central heat/air, newer 30 year composition roof, plumbing, electrical, hardie board siding, and much more to mention. Come view this cutie today!!

