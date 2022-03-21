Looking for a home on corner lot with an oversized yard? Here it is, just as you step inside you'll notice the openness of the living room with plenty of windows bringing in that natural lighting. The dining area provides plenty of space to accommodate overlooking to the vibrant kitchen featuring an electric freestanding range, built-in dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and custom cabinetry with beautiful black granite counter-tops. The two bedrooms are a fantastic size for accommodation and the guest bathroom comes with custom cabinets, dual vanity’s, granite countertops and a beautiful tiled walk-in shower. The backyard is nothing short of sprawling, and offers unlimited potential. Other updated highlights include wood-like laminate flooring throughout, double pane windows, newer central heat/air, newer 30 year composition roof, plumbing, electrical, hardie board siding, and much more to mention. Come view this cutie today!!
2 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”
A husband and wife team has purchased Doris Miller Memorial Park in Bellmead with plans to improve the maintenance and standardize the look of the perpetual care cemetery.
The Waco Fire Department Dive Team, assisted by Waco police, Tow King employees and others, pulled a car from Lake Waco, near a boat ramp, around midday Wednesday.
A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Co…
The Waco City Council finalized agreements Tuesday that will guide riverfront development between Franklin Avenue and Interstate 35 for years to come.
Two anchor restaurants, a brewery and retailers may inhabit the former Diversified Product Development building at 10th Street and Webster Ave…
Waco police investigating a deadly three-car wreck Saturday at the Lake Waco Twin Bridges have concluded that the two deaths and a serious inj…
A Waco man has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and mother at a West Waco apartment complex M…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The start of 2022 has been rocky. Will things get worse before they get better?