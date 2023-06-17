Back on the Market market due to buyer financing. This property in the coveted China Spring school offers one of the best opportunities to live in the country while still being close to all attractions of Waco. Two metal frame barndominiums on an unrestricted 1.65 acreage. While the home office of 625 SQFT is almost ready, the main barndominium of 2,400 SQFT shell awaits a buyer's whims. Don't delay! This property is a great find!
2 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $329,000
