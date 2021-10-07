2 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $95,000

Almost an acre corner lot in town. Great opportunity. Home needs a full rehab but boasts hardwood floors, shiplap walls and an excellent curb appeal. Chip and Joanna would love to have this one. Being sold As Is and priced as such. Enjoy the quiet town of China Springs, proud of their ISD and friendly folks. Close to Waco for convenience. This home has tons of potential as do the additional lots included. So many possibilities with no formal city zoning and expensive permits. 4 lots and home all for 1 amazing price!