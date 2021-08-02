Are you tired of not being able to find an affordable house in good condition? Maybe you would like a new construction but material costs are too inflated? Well we have what you're looking for and it's not too good to be true. Located just north of Waco is where you'll find this clean modern farmhouse. When you arrive you will be drawn to the aesthetically pleasing exterior lines, front porch, fresh sod, and deep rock driveway. This design is sure to transcend time for years to come. As you walk in you're greeted with vaulted ceilings and an open kitchen and living space. This open concept allows for many different furniture options depending on your taste and preferences. In the kitchen there is ample countertop space and plenty of cabinet storage - much more than most homes this size. Throughout the house, you’ll notice how the builder coordinated the lighting with both the natural light and color palettes to give off a cozy vibe year round. Both bedrooms are spacious and have their own closets. They also have accent walls and additional lighting to give the rooms more depth. They share a good size bathroom with plenty of storage and countertop space. In the walk-in utility room, there is also a folding platform with additional storage underneath. This up and coming builder spent many hours thoughtfully considering every detail when designing and building this home. The objective was to maximize the space so it would live larger than advertised. Seeing is believing, and you'll definitely want to see this home! **Directions: North on I35 exit 343 and turn right on E Long St. House will be on your left**
2 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $195,000
