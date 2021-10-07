 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $99,000

Excellent Investor Opportunity!! Prime location, large lot and many options for usage. There are 2 wood frame homes, 1 rented manufactured home and 1 MH home park space on the same plat currently. The occupied MH is renting for $500/mo on a month-to-month basis. Homes needs TLC. Priced to sell.

