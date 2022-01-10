Country Living.... This single-family 2 bed 2 bath on .643 acre home is located in Lorena, TX. This property has 1040 sqft main house and a 600 Sqft 1 bed 1 bath apartment. The apartment was built in 2014. The main house has been recently renovated inside and out with new floors, granite counter top, and paint. This Property also includes a 24x24 workshop that was also built in 2014.
2 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $255,000
