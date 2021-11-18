Excellent condition 2017 mobile home in the beautiful city of Mart, Texas. This home has two bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car carport. It also has newly installed skirting, driveway, sewer lines, water lines, and electricity. The stove and refrigerator DO stay! New city roads are scheduled to be installed in mid-2022. Peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Move-in ready. Hurry, call now! This won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $69,000
