This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is just waiting for a new owner to breathe some life into it or an investor looking for flip opportunities! Over 1400 square feet. Large living room with fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage and a large centrally located bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Bonus room that could be converted into a third bedroom. Big backyard. Covered carport with room for 2 cars and a separate building with a plumbed bathroom that can be used for storage, a workshop or could be converted into a mother-in-law suite or income producing rental. New pex-line plumbing from water meter to house.
2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $85,000
