 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $89,000

Excellent condition 2017 mobile home in the beautiful city of Mart, Texas. This home has two bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car carport. It also has newly installed skirting, driveway, sewer lines, water lines, and electricity. The stove and refrigerator DO stay! New city roads are scheduled to be installed in mid-2022. Peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Move-in ready. Hurry, call now! This won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert