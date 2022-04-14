2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $92,500

Great Investment opportunity. 2 bed 1 bath with original hardwoods situated on large lot close to main street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great Investment opportunity. 2 bed 1 bath with original hardwoods situated on large lot close to main street.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, the good-times chain that offers dining, drinking and game-playing under one roof, will buy Main Event, the…
The Texas Department of Transportation presented a proposal Tuesday for a redesign of Highway 84 intersections from Hewitt Drive to Franklin Avenue, and continuing along Franklin to Cheddar’s Drive.
A year ago this month Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they would buy the former Tribune-Herald building at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue a…
Roughly 8 billion people live on Earth. According to recent estimates of social media followers, nearly 3 billion use Facebook, the most popul…
A Woodway man identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in North Waco on Saturday had been awaiting trial on charges of family violence and…
Seven months of continual drought and heavy water use have reduced Lake Waco to less than 80% of its normal capacity, putting the city of Waco close to enacting water restrictions.
A South Carolina company specializing in fabrics used in paper manufacturing will spend $40 million to place a plant in Waco, and this week se…
The Cameron House, the former home to Art Center Waco for more than 40 years, may find new life as a multi-use space as property owner McLenna…
A man was fatally shot in a residential area in North Waco on Saturday afternoon, Waco police announced Sunday.
With all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika and veteran Chidi Ogbonnaya returning, Baylor expected to be stout up front in the defensive interior.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.