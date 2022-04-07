 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mart - $99,000

Very well maintained 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home on a spacious corner lot. Home features a detached garage on a slab that could double as a workshop. Don't miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Coworking space opens on Austin Avenue

Waco homebuilder Steve Sorrells figured he could create something special in the 500 block of Austin Avenue, so he reached out to Mara Hauser, an interior designer from Chicago, to help him connect the dots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert