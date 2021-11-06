 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $145,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $145,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $145,000

Adorable 2/1 located in McGregor, Texas in new subdivision. Large master with walk in closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Large tiled shower.. In house laundry with storage. Living room, kitchen and dining offer open living space. Stained concrete flooring throughout house. Fenced back yard with patio. Hurry this charmer will not last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert