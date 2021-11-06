Adorable 2/1 located in McGregor, Texas in new subdivision. Large master with walk in closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Large tiled shower.. In house laundry with storage. Living room, kitchen and dining offer open living space. Stained concrete flooring throughout house. Fenced back yard with patio. Hurry this charmer will not last long.
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $145,000
