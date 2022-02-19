2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $155,000

Cozy town home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and separate laundry room in McGregor, Tx... new subdivision. Stained concrete flooring throughout. Open concept in kitchen and living area with a vaulted ceiling. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Walk-in tiled shower, Master has walk-in closet. Small fenced in back yard for spot. GPS does not recognize address due to the subdivision being new. ****Located on S Main and 7th Street. ******If you Google 695 Park St McGregor, Tx there you will see Phase 2.