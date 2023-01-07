2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $185,000

NEW ON THE MARKET: This McGregor Springs Square condo has it all! Enjoy the convenience of an in-town location with all the benefits of patio living. This newer construction home was built in 2018 with an open concept floorplan and just over 1,000 square feet. The living, dining, and kitchen area are the perfect spot to host get-togethers through the coming months. The vaulted ceilings add real dimension, with a light and airy feeling to the square footage. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. Thick granite countertops with bullnose corners, a stainless steel appliance package, oversized cabinetry, white subway tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar are all standard here. Two spacious bedrooms, separate laundry room, and full bathroom are off the main living space. Bathroom boasts of: upgraded subway tile surround in tub/shower combo, granite countertops, undermounted sink, and floor-to-ceiling storage. Warm bamboo floors throughout the space with crisp neutral tile in wet areas. Crown-molding and trimwork throughout home, as well. Privacy fencing completely surrounds the backyard; a perfect spot to create an oasis as Texas dethaws! Common area amenities include a covered pavilion and sidewalks. 691 Park is a must-see. Call for a private showing today!