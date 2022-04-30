 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $194,900

Distinct and stylish, this home has been beautifully updated with new flooring, ceiling fans, disposal, and refrigerator in early 2022. Make this your home, and you will be centrally located near downtown McGregor and the Amtrak train station. Enjoy your coffee or meal sitting at the granite breakfast bar, or step out to your back patio for some fresh air. Enjoy small town Texas living while being only minutes away from Waco amenities and less than 2 hours from DFW and Austin by automobile. Call your Realtor and schedule a showing soon!

