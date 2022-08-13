 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $209,000

Beautiful Town Home !!! Flooring is Stained Concrete. Granite Counter tops in both Kitchen and Bathroom. Walk-in tiled shower for handicap accessibility. Custom made cabinets throughout and 2 inch wood faux blinds. Brushed nickel door knobs and faucets. Kitchen appliances all stainless. Detailed Crown Molding. Washer and Dryer. Community Gazebo and concrete sidewalks. Covered Patio and 2 Reserved Parking spots under Carport. Wood and Stone privacy fenced backyard.

