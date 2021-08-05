2 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $399,900

There are so many possibilities with this beautiful Texas property! This home was built for the modern minimalist but could be an amazing short term rental (aka Airbnb) and build your dream home next to it. It could also be an amazing pool house, guest house, or game room on the property. Also could just be the most amazing weekend getaway home. This home features 1 bedroom downstairs and a loft bedroom upstairs. Stained concrete floors downstairs, granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, wood-burning fireplace, full kitchen, laundry closet, and some amazing hidden features (ask agent for details). There is also a 30'X55'+/- enclosed metal shop with heat/ac, insulated, 3 roll up doors, wired for 220V, lights and a 55'X24'+/- awning off of the front of it for extra covered parking. This could also be enclosed for a fabulous barndominium. 9.5+/- acres are fenced and cross-fenced for livestock and the rest is partially fenced currently. There is another 1.6+/- acres of good pasture grass! This property is located 20 minutes from downtown Waco.