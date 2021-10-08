What an incredible and rare opportunity for someone or some company to own 11.1 acres near Baylor University, off of S University Parks Dr and Garden Dr. This property is just down from both the Baylor Golf Course and Equestrian Facility and within walking distance to both. It is zoned O-3, which means the sky is the limit for this property with endless possibilities. It can be developed into just about anything and is in an excellent location for someone who is looking to expand their business, or create new opportunities near Baylor University. This is a gorgeous piece of property that is flat, open yet offers mature trees in certain areas. Don't let your client(s) miss out on this property as land like this rarely comes available and especially this close to Baylor's campus. Use your imagination with this property as it can be the opportunity of one's lifetime.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
-
- 3 min to read
One of the first “Fixer Upper” homes, now an Airbnb rental, is listed for $1.2 million, and while that price is unusual for Waco, home prices are high and the pace of sales is brisk.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
The former executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas is questioning her termination, saying she believes it was related to a c…
A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week af…
Pivovar general manager Destinee Woods is going over her “Czech” list, preparing to unveil the combination restaurant, brewery, bakery and bou…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school performances of the week.
Disaster of a school
A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with …