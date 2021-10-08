2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,295,000

What an incredible and rare opportunity for someone or some company to own 11.1 acres near Baylor University, off of S University Parks Dr and Garden Dr. This property is just down from both the Baylor Golf Course and Equestrian Facility and within walking distance to both. It is zoned O-3, which means the sky is the limit for this property with endless possibilities. It can be developed into just about anything and is in an excellent location for someone who is looking to expand their business, or create new opportunities near Baylor University. This is a gorgeous piece of property that is flat, open yet offers mature trees in certain areas. Don't let your client(s) miss out on this property as land like this rarely comes available and especially this close to Baylor's campus. Use your imagination with this property as it can be the opportunity of one's lifetime.