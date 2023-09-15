Don't miss this opportunity to own an approx 58-acre farm on the Brazos! With three sheds or barns, a well, an old farmhouse, and ample room to roam, this property offers a serene country lifestyle. Nestled along the Brazos River, this farm provides picturesque views and a peaceful retreat. The sheds or barns offer storage space for equipment, while the well ensures a reliable water source. The older farmhouse, though in need of some care, exudes charm and character. The expansive acreage invites you to explore and embrace nature, whether through fields, river walks, or horseback rides. This property, once known as Holder's Produce, served the surrounding communities with watermelons over the years. This property has so much to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,750,000
