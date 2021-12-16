 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $100,000

Nice Single wide home on .24 of acre. The home has been painted and updated inside with vinyl plank flooring, the home has window units that has a heat pump also. Check it out, nice space to call home. Owner Financing is available.

