2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $105,000

Just what you've been waiting on! Right around the $100K mark & it's move in ready!!! Sitting on a quarter acre, in Bellmead area, this 2 bedroom house will fly by this market! Recently updated about a year ago. Perfect for a first time home buyer or a rental property. Large patio with patio cover & carport. Also comes with a garage! Roof is only 2 years old. Don't miss out on this one!