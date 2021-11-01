 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $115,000

Home Available! Fantastic Starter home or Investment Property in Central Waco. Walk into a 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, at 1,064 sft, and a additional detached living quarters, it’s a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at 288 square feet. 10-15 minutes from stores, MCC, Downtown Waco, Baylor and Magnolia.

