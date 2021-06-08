2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $124,900

Renovator’s dream in the heart of Waco! This 110 year-old home is nestled in a premium location just moments from Cameron Park, the Zoo, and downtown. Filled with charm and character, the potential is endless! Home boasts original hardwood floors, tall ceilings, clawfoot tub, shiplap, two fireplaces, ornate custom trim work and windows. The front yard offers views of the famous ALICO building, and the charming front sitting porch invokes visions of relaxing and fun evenings! The enclosed back porch overlooks the spacious backyard with easy access to the alley behind. Foundation was restored in May 2021. With so much history and strong bones, this home is waiting for you to make it your own! View More