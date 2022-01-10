 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $125,000

Income producing property FOR SALE! This adorable home features 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious kitchen, living, and dining room. The backyard space is huge with lots of mature trees. This home is the perfect investment with a current estimated CAP rate of 6.65%!! Call now to book your private showing before it's gone!

