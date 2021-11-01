 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $125,000

Charming 1947 home with great curb appeal close to local amenities. This two-bedroom / one-bath home is an excellent opportunity for investors or anyone looking to downsize/purchase a first home. Completely fenced-in backyard with mature pecan trees and patio area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert