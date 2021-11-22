 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $125,000

Great investment opportunity in the heart of Waco! This home includes 2 bedrooms, a full bath, open kitchen & dining, and a HUGE storage building/shop. Great location minutes from Cameron Park, Downtown Waco, and Lake Waco. Don't miss out on this awesome opportunity!

