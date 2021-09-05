 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $136,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $136,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $136,000

Welcome to 2212 Gurley Ave. Centrally located to a few of Waco's most popular attractions. Just 6 minutes from the Silos, 11 minutes to Baylor University and only 14 minutes to The Richland Mall. Headed to the Metroplex ? No problem this property is only four streets away from I35 which will take you straight up to DFW or head down south toward Austin. Schedule your private tour today !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert