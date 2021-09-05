2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $136,000

Welcome to 2212 Gurley Ave. Centrally located to a few of Waco's most popular attractions. Just 6 minutes from the Silos, 11 minutes to Baylor University and only 14 minutes to The Richland Mall. Headed to the Metroplex ? No problem this property is only four streets away from I35 which will take you straight up to DFW or head down south toward Austin. Schedule your private tour today !