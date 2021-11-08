2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $139,900

Located in North Waco, close to McLennan Community College! Great home for 1st time home buyer(s). Absolutely love the cozy porch of this 2 bedroom home. Perfect size bedrooms, 1 bath plus check out the patio in the backyard!! You will love to entertain your guest in this lovely space. Completely fenced in with privacy wooden fence. Paved driveway that leads all the way to the back of the house, plus a garage!!