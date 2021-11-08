 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $149,900

Amazing opportunity near Baylor campus and just minutes from downtown Waco with easy access to all the wonderful shopping, entertainment, and restaurants! This adorable two bedroom/one bathroom home is the perfect property for someone looking to move in and enjoy the fantastic location or as a potential income producing property. The living area opens up into the dining space and flows directly into the kitchen providing an open concept with a comfortable feel. With great parking and a generous yard, this new listing should not be over looked. Tons of possibilities fill this home, so schedule with us today to receive your personal showing!

