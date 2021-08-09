 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $164,900

Located in the Heart of Waco! This move in ready home sits minutes from all the fun activities downtown! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus room with potential to be another bedroom, office, nursery—whatever your heart desires! With an open floor plan and numerous updates, it is sure to be the property that meets your checklist! A few updates completed include laminate flooring, recessed lighting, kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet storage space, and two car garage with car port perfect for your fancy rides or motorcycles!

